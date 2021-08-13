Man sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a man after they say he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

On March 21, police responded to a report of a sexual assault that happened in a vehicle in Myrtle Beach, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

The victim, a 15-year-old girl, reported that on March 1 she was in a vehicle with Raymond Hayes III, when he rubbed the inside of her thigh and said “I was waiting to see you,” according to the warrant.

The victim also claimed Hayes smacked her on the butt as she exited the vehicle, according to the warrant. Hayes was charged with 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.