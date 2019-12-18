Man shot and killed by NC deputies was wanted for armed robbery in Myrtle Beach

NEW HANOVER CO, NC (WBTW) – A violent suspect wanted for crimes in Myrtle Beach and North Carolina was shot and killed by deputies.

Kyle Horton, known to be armed and dangerous, was wanted for crimes including kidnapping, carjacking at gunpoint, and armed robbery out of Charlotte and Myrtle Beach, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Horton was the person of interest in an armed robbery at Broadway at the Beach, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest with the Myrtle Beach police. Horton was identified by Myrtle Beach investigators shortly after the robbery and was believed to be headed to the Wilmington area.

Detectives in New Hanover County said they saw Horton pull up outside the Briarcliff Villas Apartments just before 9 pm on Tuesday. When they tried to apprehend him, Horton drew a firearm on the detectives, the sheriff’s office reports. Horton was shot and killed during the confrontation.

No deputies were injured in the incident. Sheriff Ed McMahon has requested the NC SBI take over the investigation.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to gather more information.