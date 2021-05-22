Man shot early Friday morning in Myrtle Beach expected to recover, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Friday morning in the area of 501 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach, police said.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area at 4:16 a.m. and found the injured man. He is expected to recover, according to police Master Cpl. Tom Vest.

It was the second shooting within about a block in roughly 24 hours. One person was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after police were called at 2:19 a.m. to the Ole Shillelagh Sports and Raw Bar on South Kings Highway, police said.

Police have not made an arrest in either case, and no other information has been released. Count on News13 for updates.