Man shot outside Forestbrook home after sale of vape pens, victim told police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man told police he was shot outside of his Forestbrook community home after he sold someone two vape pens.

Horry County police officers were sent to Canvasback Trail at about 11:40 a.m. on Thursday for calls of shots fired. When police arrived, they found the man lying on the ground in the hallway leading to his bedroom, according to the report.

Police said the man told them once he received the money for the vape pens from “an unknown individual,” he began walking back to the inside of his home and that’s when he was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

No word of any suspects at this time. Horry County police are continuing the investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.