HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville police say an 18-year-old man was shot in a drive-by shooting Monday night.

The man was walking along the 300 block of Bell Avenue when a white car rolled by and someone shot either towards him or another group of people, according to Lieutenant Mark Blair.

He was hit a couple of times by bullet fragments and was treated at the hospital for superficial wounds, according to Blair.