Deputies: person shot in leg at Florence hotel, incident still under investigation

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence Deputies are investigating after they say a person was shot in the leg early Monday at the Knights Inn in Florence.

The shooting happened at the Knights Inn on Highway 52 near West Lucas Street in Florence.

The person sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but there is no current word on their condition.

Authorities are still investigating. Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

