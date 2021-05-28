Man shot multiple times Friday night in Longs

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) – A man was shot multiple times in Horry County on Friday night.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. The Horry County Police Department previously said the shooting happened around 7 p.m.

Police tell News13 that an adult was shot multiple times in the area of Freemont Road, which is off SC Highway 905 in Longs.

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known.

Late Friday night, police said a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

