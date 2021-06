FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot and injured Wednesday morning on Chase Street in Florence, according to police.

Lt. Robert Drulis said the man is being treated at a local hospital after being shot. He said the man is expected to survive.

The shooting happened between 11 a.m. and noon, Drulis said. There is no immediate threat to the public, he added.

No information on a supsect is available at this time. Florence police are investigating.