Man shot while walking on road in Georgetown County, deputies say

PLANTERSVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating a shooting that injured a man over the weekend.

According to Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the victim told deputies he was walking down a roadway when an individual exited the woods and fired one shot.

It happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m.

Lesley said the victim suffered a bullet wound to his arm. The man was treated at Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

The victim did not identify a shooter and no witnesses could be found.