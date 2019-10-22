Breaking News Alert
Man stabbed in chest outside party in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are looking for a man who apparently stabbed another man in the chest outside of a house party in Myrtle Beach.

Police were called to the hospital for a stabbing and found a 43-year-old injured man. The man said he was at a party on the 700 block of 44th Ave. N. at about 1:30 a.m. He said the house belonged to someone he didn’t know, but who is a friend with his co-worker.

The victim told police he was outside smoking a cigarette when he was approached by a man who was wearing all black. The man said, “what’s up” as he pulled out a knife, he told police. The man began to reach for the victim’s pockets and that’s when the victim tried to disarm the man. During the struggle, the victim was stabbed in his chest and received small cuts on his hands, according to the report.

The suspect was not able to take any items from the man. Police said it did not appear the victim has any serious injuries.

