PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – Police have identified a man hit and killed by a train in Pembroke.

James B. Locklear Jr. was the man who was hit by a train on Railroad Street, according to Pembroke Police.

Pembroke Police Chief Ed Locklear told News13 that officers were called to the scene at around 3:19 p.m. Tuesday.

Police and CSX are investigating the incident.