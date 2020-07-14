Police: pedestrian struck by vehicle in Conway, drivers asked to avoid area

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway Police are currently on the scene where a person was struck by a vehicle on Medlin Parkway, according to authorities.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the roadway is currently blocked.
Information is limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
