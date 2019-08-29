Lawsuit: Man goes into anaphylactic shock after eating gluten bun, sues Myrtle Beach T.G.I. Fridays

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Virginia man is suing T.G.I Fridays after he suffered an allergic reaction at the Myrtle Beach location.

According to a lawsuit, Randall Collier is suing Atlantic Coast Dining and T.G.I Fridays over the incident. The documents say that when Collier went to the restaurant he alerted the waitstaff that he had a life-threatening gluten allergy and ordered off the gluten-free menu. He specifically ordered a gluten-free hamburger on a gluten-free bun.

The documents say that when Collier received his meal he again asked if it was gluten-free and that the waitstaff reassured him that it was. Collier then went into anaphylactic shock from the bun not being gluten-free.

The restaurant’s kitchen manager, James Moore came out of the kitchen, according to the documents, and said that the wait staff never requested a gluten-free bun.

The lawsuit claims that the restaurant staff had “adequate notice” of his allergy and were “negligent, willful, wanton, and reckless.” It also claims the restaurant knowingly created a dangerous condition for Collier and did not take due diligence to ensure that the food was safe for him to eat.

We have reached out to Atlantic Coast Dining for a statement but have not heard back.