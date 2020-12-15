Man thought to be ‘porch pirate’ in Aynor area identified as UPS seasonal contractor

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A man caught on video, who was thought to have stolen packages off a porch near Marion, has been identified as a UPS seasonal contractor.
The contractor mistakenly delivered the packages to a wrong address and attempted to correct the mistake, according to Horry County police. The correction attempt is what was caught on video.
Police say it is believed that no crime took place.
