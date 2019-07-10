Live Now
FCSO: Man threatens, spits on Florence County deputies

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest following a domestic disturbance Monday, according to a press release from the department.

According to deputies, while detaining Clyde Montel Peterson Johnson III, at a home on Conyers Avenue Johnson threatened the lives of the deputies and resisted arrest.

While being transported to the Florence County Detention Center Johnson allegedly again threatened the lives of the deputies as well as their families and spat on officers as they attempted to restrain him.

Johnson is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $15,000 surety bond.

