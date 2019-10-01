Man turns himself in after deadly shooting in Mullins

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – Police have a man in custody they suspect was involved in a deadly shooting at a tobacco shop in Mullins.

Maleek Smith, 27, turned himself in on Monday afternoon, Mullins Police Chief Mike Bethea said. He’s been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Chief Bethea said the shooting happened on West Front Street on Monday morning. The identity of the victim is not available at this time.

