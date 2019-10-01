Man turns himself in after deadly shooting in Mullins

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – Police have a man in custody they suspect was involved in a deadly shooting at a tobacco shop in Mullins.
Maleek Smith, 27, turned himself in on Monday afternoon, Mullins Police Chief Mike Bethea said. He’s been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Chief Bethea said the shooting happened on West Front Street on Monday morning. The identity of the victim is not available at this time.
Stay with News13 for updates as we work to gather more information.
