TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Friday night on North Orange Street in Timmonsville, police said.

Nelson Giavonta Jeffrey is accused of shooting at a group of people and injuring one person after an argument, according to warrants obtained by News13.

The victim was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital, according to the warrants.

Jeffrey faces two counts of attempted murder, but more charges are possible, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-669-3991 and ask to speak with an officer.

