FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police are looking for a man wanted for questioning about a burglary at the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex.

The Florence Police Department released photos of the man on Wednesday in the hope someone might be able to provide information.

The burglary happened at Freedom Florence on Freedom Boulevard on Sept. 20.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.