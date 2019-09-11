Man wanted for questioning in connection to triple homicide case in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, NC (WBTW) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man wanted in connection to a triple homicide.

According to Sheriff Jody Greene, Marquez Montrell Cherry is wanted for questioning in connection a triple homicide on Brittany Lane on September 7.

Sheriff Greene says Cherry should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Cherry do not approach him, instead call 911.

Cherry is also wanted for several drug and other charges unrelated to the Brittany Lane case.