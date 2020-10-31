Man wanted for two South Carolina murders arrested in Maryland

Kenneth Redfern Jr

CHESTER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man wanted for two murders in South Carolina was arrested by U.S. Marshals just outside of Baltimore, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Redfern Jr, 26, was charged with murder for his involvement in two homicides; one in Great Falls on Sept. 13, and one in Chester on June 19, on 4th street.

Redfern is from the Baltimore area. Authorities originally warned that he could have been in the Rock Hill or Charlotte areas.

He will be facing extradition back to Chester County.

