Man wanted in brother’s murder located, to be extradited to Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – A man wanted in connection with the Thursday morning shooting death of his brother has now been taken into custody, according to Capt. Kevin Cribb with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Frankie Davenport, 51, was shot and killed inside of a home on Lee’s Mill Road, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Jimmy Davenport was wanted in connection with the murder, according to Cribb. He was located at a medical facility within the state of South Carolina where he was receiving medical treatment.

Davenport will be brought back to Scotland County after extradition proceedings are complete, Cribb said.

Jimmy Davenport is charged with first-degree murder and six other felonies in connection with the shooting.

