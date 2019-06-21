Man arrested, charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Bennettsville.

Devonte Malachi was arrested by the Bennettsville Police Department without incident on Friday, according to the BPD. Malachi has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting and is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting bond.

The shooting happened Thursday evening on Sunny Bank Street.

Police say they called SLED to help with processing the crime scene.

Bennettsville police identified the man who died as Eric Canty.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bennettsville Police Department at 843-479-3620.

