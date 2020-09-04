Man wanted in connection with armed robbery at Florence Walgreens

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police seek help to find a man they want for armed robbery, kidnapping, and conspiracy in Florence.

Sha’tek Shaquille James is wanted in connection with a robbery at the Walgreens on South Irby Street Wednesday.

James and another man allegedly entered the store at about 10:30 p.m. and went behind the front counter, police said. One of the men presented a gun and demanded money from the register. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the location Sha’tek Shaquille James is asked to contact LCpl. Chatlosh, with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.