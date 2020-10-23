Man wanted in Freedom Florence Rec burglary faces multiple counts, weapons charges

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A man wanted for questioning about a burglary at the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex has been found and charged with two burglaries and weapons charges.

Don Jordan Bryant, 30, of Florence, was booked in jail at around 2 a.m. on Oct. 18. Police say Bryant was found inside the Golf Valley Pawn business on Irby Street when they responded to a burglary. It was the second time Florence police responded to a burglary there.

Bryant was arrested and charged with both burglaries.

He also had an outstanding warrant for a burglary at the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex.

Bryant faces three counts of burglary, two of them are first-degree burglary, possession of a stolen weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and sale of a firearm to a felon.