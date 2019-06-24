Man wanted in home break-in, failure to register as sex offender

MAXTON AREA, NC (WBTW) – A man is wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a home break-in and other charges including failure to register as a sex offender.

The RCSO said in a Facebook post they are looking for Ronald Bullard, 36. Bullard has brown hair and brown eyes, and is about 6-feet tall. His last known address is Oxendine School Road in the Maxton area.

The RCSO said Bullard “evaded law enforcement” during a foot chase in the Oxendine School Rd. area on Thursday.

Bullard is wanted in connection to a home break-in on Friday in the Oxendine School Rd. area, according to the RCSO. He is also wanted for “failure to report new address as a registered sex offender, tampering with a GPS device, probation violation, resisting arrest and a host of various traffic related offenses.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Brian Duckworth at 910-733-6108, 910-671-3170 or call 911.