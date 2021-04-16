Police: Man wanted out of Michigan attacked woman in Myrtle Beach with a knife

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A man wanted out of Michigan has been charged with assault in Myrtle Beach.

Ian Reese Braden, 29, was arrested and charged on Friday after police say he repeatedly tried to stab a woman in the chest with a dull knife and slapped her on the side of the head. The victim told police the knife was so dull that clothing was able to stop it from cutting the skin.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the assault complaint at about 10 a.m. Friday on Ocean Boulevard. The victim told police Braden struck or stabbed her in the chest multiple times and slapped her on the side of the head. Police said they observed redness, irritation and small indentation marks on the victim’s chest. A witness reported seeing the same events.

While arresting Braden, police say they found a small crystal like substance wrapped in a white receipt that tested positive for meth.

A police check showed Braden is wanted out of Michigan for aggravated assault with a weapon.

He faces charges of assault/assault and battery, first degree, possession of meth, fist offense, and is a fugitive from justice.