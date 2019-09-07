Man wanted in South Carolina woman’s shooting death arrested in Canada

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – A South Carolina man reported missing after a woman’s body was found in his home has been arrested in Canada for her slaying.

The State reports 50-year-old Vincent Shivers was arrested Thursday by members of the Toronto Police Fugitive Squad shortly before he was to board a flight to London.

The Lexington Sheriff’s Department said Friday that Shivers was sought after the body of 45-year-old Roselynn Cedeno was found in Shivers’ home in Lexington. Cedeno had been shot multiple times.

Sheriff Jay Koon says Shivers was reported missing Tuesday. Koon says investigators determined Shivers was not missing but was in Canada and was picked up at Toronto Pearson International Airport where he was taken into custody. He is being held in Canada awaiting extradition to the U.S.

