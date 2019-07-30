Man who died in Loris Motorcycle crash was city employee







LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A coroner has identified the man who died in a Loris motorcycle crash.

Anthony D. Melvin, 34, of Loris, died in the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell. Melvin was pronounced dead on the scene.

Melvin worked in the public works department for the City of Loris. City officials posted a tribute to Melvin on social media: ” Anthony Melvin “Rabbit” you will be missed beyond what words can express.

“Please pray for the family and our work family during this difficult time.

Gone but never forgotten.

Rest In Peace Anthony Depriest Melvin ‘Rabbit’ “

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 701 near Morgan Road in Loris.

SCHP said at least two other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver of the motorcycle was trying to pass a car when they entered the oncoming traffic lane and crashed into another vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet.

There were no other injuries reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.