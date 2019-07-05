Man eats 35 cupcakes to win Myrtle Beach bakery’s contest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – People from across the Grand Strand competed in the 8th Annual Croissants Bistro and Bakery Cupcake Eating Contest.

News13’s Meghan Miller helped judge the event.

Thirty-one people raced to see how many cupcakes they could eat Thursday morning in about five minutes.

Mark Lyle ate a winning total of 35 cupcakes. He’s a returning champion, having won last year’s contest by eating 36 cupcakes.

“Get a slug of water in the back of your mouth, stuff the cupcake in, swallow, slug of water behind it, the next cupcake behind it, and just go as long as you can,” said Lyle.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Help4Kids and Backpack Buddies.