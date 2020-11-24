Man, woman wanted in stabbing assault in Conway now in custody

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police have called off the search for a man and woman in connection with a stabbing in Conway, after they were taken into custody Monday evening.
Around 6 p.m. Monday, police arrested Michael Keith McKenith and Mildred Patricia Collins in connection with a stabbing incident, according to police.
Officers from the Conway Police Department on Wednesday responded to Hagwood Circle for reports of an assault. On arrival, police said they found a man who had multiple stab wounds.
