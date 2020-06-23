Man wronged in past by police saves officer from burning car

Daylan McLee stands on the porch of his home in Uniontown, Pa., Monday, June 22, 2020. On Sunday McLee helped pull Uniontown Police Officer Jay Hanley from his burning patrol car following a collision. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man is being credited with saving a police officer’s life after he helped pull him from a burning car Sunday night.

Daylan McLee said he didn’t hesitate to save a human life. The 31-year-old Black man has had several bad interactions with police officers, having filed a wrongful arrest lawsuit against Pennsylvania State Police after he spent a year in jail before being acquitted in a situation where video showed he had disarmed a gunman, not pointed a gun at officers.

McLee said Monday he wants more people to look at individuals and not judge all police based on one interaction.

