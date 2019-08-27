Manhunt underway for armed, ‘very’ dangerous 19-year-old wanted for killing 3 people in Virginia

PITTSYLVANIA CO, VA (WRIC) – A 19-year-old is wanted in connection with a triple homicide that occurred Tuesday morning in Pittsylvania County. Authorities say the suspect should be considered armed and ‘very’ dangerous.

8News affiliate WSET reports that officers responded to a home on Keeling Drive at around 8 a.m. and found three people — two females and a child — dead inside.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has since named 19-year-old Matthew Bernard as a suspect.

As a result of the ongoing manhunt, several schools have been placed on lockdown: Dan River High School, Dan River Middle School, Kentuck Elementary School, Southside Elementary School, Chatham Middle School, Chatham High School, Regional Alternative School and the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center were placed on Code Orange.

Code Orange means exterior doors and teachers’ classroom doors remain locked, students are not permitted to go outside and administration monitors hallways and entrances.

