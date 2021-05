FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A manhunt is underway for a suspect Florence County deputies say broke into cars in the area.

Deputies have cornered a suspect in a wooded area near Cockfield Road and Old Georgetown Road in Florence County, according to Sherriff TJ Joye.

The search is being carried out by deputies, several K-9 tracking teams and a chopper, according to Joye.

Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 as we work to learn more in this developing situation.