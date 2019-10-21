Breaking News Alert
SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday

Many NC colleges, universities waiving application fees this week

News
Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many North Carolina colleges and universities will be waiving their application fees this week, allowing kids to apply for college fee-free.

The NC Countdown to College Application Fees chart for this year shows a long list of schools and then has two columns that let prospective students know whether fees are being waived at the school or not.

The offer runs from Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. Even if you don’t apply by 5 p.m. Friday, all universities will accept need-based College Board, ACT, and NACAC fee waivers.

Click here for the full list.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: