‘Margaweedaville’: Florence deputies seize more than 11lbs of marijuana, 2 firearms, $2.7K in undercover operation

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence deputies arrested two people and seized more than 11 pounds of marijuana Tuesday in an undercover operation.

Deputies executed a search warrant at a home on 1208 East Macree Terrace in the Tara Village subdivision of Florence where they found a billboard naming the place “Margaweedaville” and listing a description of various marijuana products available as well as the prices for each, according to authorities.

Deputies seized more than 11 pounds of marijuana including 800 pre-rolled marijuana products, two THC edibles, wax, a hydraulic press, two firearms and approximately $2,700, according to a press release.

In addition to drug trafficking, according to police, Austen and Alice Regalado allowed a small child to live inside the home.

Austen Lorenzo Regalado, 24, was charged with trafficking marijuana and unlawful conduct toward a child. Alice Elizabeth Bell Regalado, 23, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Both are being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Investigation into the case is ongoing and deputies say additional arrests and charges are possible.

