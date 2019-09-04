Marion Co. to open shelter Wednesday night

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion County is set to open a shelter Wednesday night ahead of Dorian’s arrival in the Carolinas.

The shelter will be at Marion High School. It will be open starting at 6 p.m.

Several buses will be available to take residents to the shelter.

Sellers Town Hall Bus will arrive at 6:00 pm and depart at 7:00 pm

Nichols Town Hall Bus will arrive at 6:00 pm and depart at 6:30pm

City of Mullins Fire Department Bus will arrive at 6:45pm and depart at 7:15pm

Saffold Building in Brittons Neck Bus will arrive at 6:00 pm and depart at 7:00 pm

Housing Authority Office Bus will arrive at 6:00 pm and depart at 6:30pm

Walnut St., Marion