Marion County businessman arrested for operating on revoked retail license

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A Marion County businessman was arrested for operating an auto repair shop without a retail license.

Agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested Carl Jordan III, 50, of Mullins on Wednesday after he had his retail license for his automobile repair shop, Gapway Brake & Alignment, revoked by the SCDOR in January.

His license was revoked for unpaid Sales Tax, according to an arrest warrant.

The SCDOR said he was advised to cease operating, but in June, a retail purchase was made from the business. An investigation revealed that the business continued to make retail sales without a valid retail license.

Jordan is being held at the Marion County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

