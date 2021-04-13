Marion County deputy found not guilty in court on animal cruelty allegations

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was suspended after being cited for animal cruelty allegation has been found not guilty in court.

The Marion Police Department confirmed to News13 that Deputy Greg Pike was charged under the city ordinance. According to a police report, a dog was found on March 25 locked in a room of a foreclosed home on Oliver Street in Marion.

A realtor told police Pike was the previous owner of the home. The dog was found without food or water and the floor was covered in feces, according to police. Pike returned to the home and removed the dog and turned it over to the Marion Animal Shelter.

Pike was issued two citations for animal cruelty and rabies inoculation, according to police.

The Marion Police Department on Tuesday said Pike was found not guilty in court.

Pike has been with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office since 2012 and has a clean law enforcement history. He worked with the Mullins Police Department from 2006 until 2012.