Marion County Deputy killed in Wednesday night crash

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A Marion County Deputy and one other person were killed in a Wednesday night crash.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced Deputy Johnathan David Price, 29, was killed while in the line of duty.

Price joined the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in December after serving with the Dillon Police Department. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

In December of 2019, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office lost another deputy, PFC Michael Shawn Latu. Latu also died in a vehicle collision.

We are working to learn more about the crash, details are limited at this time.