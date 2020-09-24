Marion county deputy’s service weapon discharges unintentionally while attempting arrest

MARION, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is looking into an incident where a Marion County deputy’s gun appears to have accidentally discharged, according to Sheriff Brian Wallace.

While the weapon did not cause injury to the deputy nor the suspect, because it was discharged during an arrest, SLED will be looking into the incident, Wallace said.

