Marion County free medical clinic to close down after 20 years serving the community

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — After serving the uninsured of Marion County for the past 20 years, the Helping Hands Free Medical Clinic will be closing it’s doors for the last time on September 30.

The clinic was established in 2001 to help the uninsured and underinsured receive the medical care that they needed.

The clinic was the brainchild of the Marion County Healthcare Foundation. Funding for the clinic was supported by the foundation. Through the years the clinic was separated from the foundation and became a grantee who applied for a grant each year. The MCHF was the major grantor for the clinic.

MCHF decided to move in a “different direction” with their funding to support the needs of the uninsured and underinsured of Marion County. This major decision left the Helping Hands Free Clinic without its primary funding source for operations.

Helping Hands Free Medical Clinic Services included Health Education, TB Skin Tests, Labs, EKG and Radiology, Urinalysis, A1Cs, Medications, Flu & HEP-A Vaccines, STD Screening, a Diabetes & Hypertension Program, Cancer Screening, Retinopathy & Neuropathy Exams, Screening for Hearing, Dental Services Assistance, Wound Care Clinic, Cardiology Clinic, COVID-19 test and referrals. Over the last nine years HHFMC averaged 2040 visits/contacts per year.