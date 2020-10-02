Marion County high schools will move to hybrid schedule on Oct. 12, each level to attend one day per week

MARION CO, SC (WBTW) – High schools in Marion County will move to a hybrid schedule starting Oct. 12.

The Marion County School District announced on Friday this means each grade level at the high schools will attend one day per week. This includes Marion High School, Mullins High School, and the Academy for Careers and Technology.

Students in grade nine will go face-to-face on Mondays.

Students in grade 10 will go face-to-face on Tuesdays.

Students in grade 11 will go face-to-face on Wednesdays

Students in grade 12 will go face-to-face on Thursdays.

On Fridays, all grades are in remote learning.

This does not include students who are enrolled in the Marion Virtual Academy.