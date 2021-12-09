Marion County hospital on lockdown after 2 people arrive with gunshot wounds

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The MUSC Marion Emergency Department is under lockdown after two people showed up with gunshot wounds around 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Standard protocol is to lockdown the hospital when a gunshot victim arrives, according to authorities.

Highway 76 was temporarily closed, but has since reopened, and Pee Dee Academy was on lockdown as well because of the close proximity to the hospital. The school has since reopened.

The hospital was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our patients, visitors and staff, according to a statement from the medical center.

The case is currently still under investigation and details are limited at this time. Count on News13 as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories