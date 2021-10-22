Marion County jobs fair to be held Saturday

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County is holding a jobs fair event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday.

The event is being held at 2523 East Highway 76th at the Marion County Administration Office Complex Main Public Corridor. Free rides for job seekers are being provided if scheduled by contacting PDRTA by 1 p.m. Friday.

Marion county recommends bringing an updated resume, a list of references and a copy of social security identification. They also recommend having A 10-year driving record and copy of driver’s license.

This suggestion is made because of the various types of employers attending the job fair.

A list of employers can be found on the Marion County website.