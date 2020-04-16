Marion County officials deliver meals to healthcare workers

MARION CO, SC (WBTW) – Nearly 500 meals were delivered to healthcare workers and first responders in Marion County on Thursday afternoon.

Three vehicles hauled hot meals from T-Roys to the curbside of Marion Medical Center. There, officials and healthcare workers quickly brought them inside while practicing social distancing.

Sen. Kent Williams, Rep. Lucas Atkinson, and Sheriff Brian Wallace teamed together to show support and unity to those on the front lines battling the coronavirus.

Williams expressed how healthcare workers are making the ultimate sacrifice during this pandemic and wanted to show his appreciation for their commitment.

“We said we should do something. At least something to just say ‘thank you’,” Sen. Williams explained.

“We appreciate you. You’re not in this alone. Your hard work; your dedication; your commitment is not going unnoticed.”

Williams also said that he hopes to continue this effort.