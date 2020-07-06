Marion County School District receives $3,000 grant from Dollar General Literacy Foundation, supports summer literacy

Marion, SC – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Marion County School District a $3,000 grant to support summer literacy.

This local grant is part of more than $8.6 million in grants awarded to more than 950 schools, nonprofits and organizations across the communities Dollar General serves.

“We’re excited about receiving the grant to support our virtual Summer Reading Camp by supplying students with independent reading books for summer reading in addition to continuing to focus on increasing students’ reading skills,” Academic Officer of English Language Arts & Social Studies Shalah Sweeney said.

One of the many components of Read to Succeed is third grade summer reading camps. Each district must identify third grade students who are not reading proficiently on grade level and provide them with the opportunity to attend a summer reading camp.

This is one way they’re working to stop summer reading loss and provide much-needed help to students. Due to Covid-19, they are holding summer reading camp virtually this year.

“During these extraordinary times, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to support communities’ literacy and educational advancements through funds that will impact thousands of students across the country,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “We are proud to support the meaningful and impactful work that each of today’s recipients conduct and support their ongoing efforts to help individuals improve their lives through literacy and education.”

Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $182 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 11 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

