1  of  2
Live Now
Testimony continues in Trump impeachment hearings & analysis Watch WBTW News13 at 5, 5:30 and 6 pm

Marion County School District

News
Posted: / Updated:

8/2019 – 9/26/19: 4 threats (one bomb threat, 3 shooting threats)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story