Marion County sheriff says catalytic converter thefts ‘go hand in hand’ with illegal drugs; 4 charged

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) – The Marion County sheriff said a recent theft of catalytic converters led the department to multiple arrests for possession and distribution of illegal drugs in the area.

“This arrest is significant in that it shows that illegal drugs and catalytic converter thefts often go hand in hand,” said Sheriff Brian Wallace.

During a recent investigation, deputies were able to identify a man who was attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a local church’s vehicle, the sheriff said. That led to the search of a home where deputies said they found a large number of illegal narcotics.

The following people were arrested and charged on Thrusday:

Adam Johnathan Rogers, 21, of Mullins, was charged with trafficking in Methamphetamines 10-28 grams 1st offense, possession with intent to distribute schedule I, II, or III drug 1st offense and possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drug 1st offense.

Phillip Wayne Brigman, 39, of Clio, was charged with possession of a schedule I-V drug 2nd offense and possession of methamphetamines 2nd offense.

Elaine Ann Loomis, 43, of Nichols, was charged with Possession with intent to distribute heroin 1st offense, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines 1st offense, and contraband by a prisoner. She was also wanted by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff Wallace.

Caleb Rodney Gerrald, 27, of Mullins, was charged with Injury to real property, fixtures, improvements to obtain nonferrous metals.

“Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a problem in Marion County and around our state,” Sheriff Wallace said. “My department will stay the course, working to rid our community of these drugs which will hopefully reduce the catalytic converter thefts.”

Sheriff Wallace said he is asking all residents to be mindful to park their vehicles in a well-lit area, use home security cameras wherever possible, and engrave identifiable markings on their catalytic converters so officials can hold those damaging and stealing property accountable.