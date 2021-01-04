Marion County Sheriff takes oath for 2nd consecutive term

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace was sworn in Monday for a second term.
In a private ceremony, Wallace took his oath, continuing his job as the Marion County Sheriff.
“This past year has been the first of it’s kind,” Wallace said on Facebook. “We have constantly adapted to changes brought about by COVID-19. What Covid has not changed is my resolve to make our community safer and a better place to work and live. We must work within the community to strengthen bonds and bridge gaps that hinder communication and progress. I am a simple human servant but I serve a very big and mighty God. May He Bless you All!”
