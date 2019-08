MARION, SC (WBTW) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect they say stole money from a gas station.

In a post on Facebook, deputies say the man unlawfully entered the BP gas station connected to Turner’s Grocery store, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Deputies say it happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 423-8399.